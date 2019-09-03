Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alcoa (NYSE:AA) a $30.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut Alcoa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.23.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,196. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $17,128,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $3,233,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 22.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,024,000 after buying an additional 549,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alcoa by 58.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,409,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 522,612 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

