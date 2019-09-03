Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 841,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 274,736 shares.The stock last traded at $0.30 and had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Golden Minerals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

