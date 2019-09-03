Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 841,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 274,736 shares.The stock last traded at $0.30 and had previously closed at $0.27.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.
