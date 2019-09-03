Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “
Globe Life stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.26.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
