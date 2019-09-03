Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Globe Life stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

