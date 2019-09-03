Globe Life (GL) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Globe Life to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Globe Life and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life Competitors 531 1528 1783 102 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Globe Life’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.30 billion $701.47 million 14.24 Globe Life Competitors $18.20 billion $1.03 billion 12.24

Globe Life’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. Globe Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.26% 12.34% 3.06% Globe Life Competitors 8.44% 8.30% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

Globe Life has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 18.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globe Life beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

