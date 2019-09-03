GlobalBoost-Y Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,806.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $729,588.00 and approximately $4,806.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,647.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.01698230 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.60 or 0.02854523 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00658973 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00705770 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010650 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00064796 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00431191 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008889 BTC.
About GlobalBoost-Y
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading
GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
