Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 110000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Global Energy Metals from C$0.24 to C$0.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

