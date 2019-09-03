GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Trading Down 27.7%

GLG Life Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was down 27.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

About GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

