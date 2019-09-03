Gexan Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a total market cap of $50,114.00 and approximately $57,206.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00778255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00240602 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003665 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,187,792 coins and its circulating supply is 968,996 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

