General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given a $202.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.35.

Shares of GD traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.28. 825,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day moving average is $175.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

