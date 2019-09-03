Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) were down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.10 ($0.78), approximately 3,049,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.12 ($0.79).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.63. The stock has a market cap of $448.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.99.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Rowley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$64,750.00 ($45,921.99).

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.