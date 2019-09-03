G4S plc (GFS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.59 on October 11th

G4S plc (LON:GFS) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

G4S stock opened at GBX 173.95 ($2.27) on Tuesday. G4S has a 1 year low of GBX 165.75 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 252.60 ($3.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.54. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of G4S to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target (up from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

