Function X (FX) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $23.99 million and $325,640.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020559 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00149168 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,700.06 or 1.00300918 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003435 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002821 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000395 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,581,720 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

