Function X (FX) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $23.99 million and $325,640.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020559 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00149168 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000861 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,700.06 or 1.00300918 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003435 BTC.
- TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002821 BTC.
- OKCash (OK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000466 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X Token Trading
Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
