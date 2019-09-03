Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BHAT) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s (NASDAQ:BHAT) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 4th. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

