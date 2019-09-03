Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €94.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

FRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.20 ($89.77).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA FRA traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €76.52 ($88.98). 70,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €73.04. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.