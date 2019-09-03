Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON FRAN opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. Franchise Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.20).
About Franchise Brands
