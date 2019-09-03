Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FRAN opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. Franchise Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

