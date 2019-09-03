Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.47

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 5993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $301.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,942,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,208,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

