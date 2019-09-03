FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0221

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $14,709.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,045,235 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

