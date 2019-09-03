FLO Market Cap Reaches $6.48 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $20,434.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,197,732 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

