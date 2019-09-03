First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.97

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.97 and traded as high as $54.68. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 829 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $577,000.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

