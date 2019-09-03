First Graphene (ASX:FGR) Trading Down 5%

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 2,418,935 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 million and a PE ratio of -12.67.

First Graphene Company Profile (ASX:FGR)

First Graphene Limited develops and produces high technology graphene materials in Sri Lanka. The company was formerly known as First Graphite Limited and changed its name to First Graphene Limited in November 2017. First Graphene Limited is based in Nedlands, Australia.

