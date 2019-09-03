First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report sales of $102.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.60 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $98.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $401.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.90 million to $401.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $426.80 million, with estimates ranging from $421.70 million to $431.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 767.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.04. 464,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.19. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.