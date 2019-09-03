Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of ASX:FRI opened at A$0.87 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Finbar Group has a one year low of A$0.75 ($0.53) and a one year high of A$0.94 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $236.75 million and a PE ratio of 20.71.

In other Finbar Group news, insider Lee Verios sold 72,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62), for a total transaction of A$62,981.91 ($44,668.02).

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

