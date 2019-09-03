Fiii (FIII) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,404.00

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Fiii has a market cap of $746,702.00 and approximately $19,404.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00212704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.01269380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00087305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official website is fiii.io

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

