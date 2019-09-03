Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $25.68. 205,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

