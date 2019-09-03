Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.04. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 52.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.86%.

In related news, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $44,392.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,185,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 135,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 653,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 125,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

