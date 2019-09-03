FID SMALL-MID FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

FID SMALL-MID FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, 1,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FID SMALL-MID FACTOR ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FID SMALL-MID FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.57% of FID SMALL-MID FACTOR ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

