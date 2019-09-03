EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report $209.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.11 million. EZCORP reported sales of $206.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $844.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $843.28 million to $846.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $905.46 million, with estimates ranging from $884.01 million to $926.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EZPW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. 5,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,778. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.