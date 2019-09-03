Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.52. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 109,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

