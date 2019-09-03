Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exponent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 75,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $5,306,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,691,819.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $140,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,775.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,536 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

