ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0881 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $499,603.00 and approximately $1,793.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00777703 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006361 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,670,347 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

