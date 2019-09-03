Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $16.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $144,000.

AQUA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 524,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.