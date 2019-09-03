Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Trading Up 11.5%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s share price was up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $459.91 and last traded at $459.53, approximately 102 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.28 and a 200 day moving average of $428.37.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

