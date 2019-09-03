Ether Kingdoms Token Trading Up 11% This Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $34,582.00 and $21,977.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,189,976 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

