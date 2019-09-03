ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

Shares of HACK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $42.23.

