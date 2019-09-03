Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) fell 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

Equitable Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans.

