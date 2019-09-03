EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.00

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 374897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

