EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s 8th Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 109,341 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 4.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. 104,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.