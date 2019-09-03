Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.75

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.75 and last traded at $114.64, with a volume of 295817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

In related news, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $12,299,975 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 22.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

