Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Given a $1.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ELXMF stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading on Friday. Ellex Medical Lasers has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.
Ellex Medical Lasers Company Profile
