Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Given a $1.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELXMF stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading on Friday. Ellex Medical Lasers has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Get Ellex Medical Lasers alerts:

Ellex Medical Lasers Company Profile

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells lasers and ultrasound systems for ophthalmologists to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers Tango for selective light therapy; Tango Reflex for selective light therapy, laser floater treatment, and capsulotomy; iTrack, a glaucoma surgical device for ABiC canaloplasty; Ultra Q for capsulotomy; Ultra Q Reflex for laser floater treatment and capsulotomy; and Integre Pro and Integre Pro scan for photocoagulation and pattern scanning.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ellex Medical Lasers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellex Medical Lasers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.