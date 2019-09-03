ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of ELMTY remained flat at $$7.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $812.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (ELMTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.