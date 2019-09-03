Electroneum Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bitbns, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $34.75 million and $165,794.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,798,283,642 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, Bitbns, Kucoin, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

