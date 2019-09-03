Elastic (XEL) Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Elastic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Elastic has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020100 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003539 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elastic Coin Profile

Elastic (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org . Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

