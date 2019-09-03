eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.00-0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

EGAN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 308,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,879. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $217.68 million, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, SVP Promod Narang sold 22,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $181,879.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,547.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock worth $213,590. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

