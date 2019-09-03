eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. eGain also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.00-0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 333,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,879. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

In other eGain news, SVP Promod Narang sold 22,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $181,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,547.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $213,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

