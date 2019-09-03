Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Stephens cut Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $546.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.95. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1,316.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,097,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.