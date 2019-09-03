Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $533,825.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $533,825.00 and approximately $25,824.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,647.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.01698230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.60 or 0.02854523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00658973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00705770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00431191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,777,285 coins and its circulating supply is 14,777,285 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

