DRP Utility (DRPU) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. DRP Utility has a market capitalization of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One DRP Utility token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DRP Utility alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.05 or 0.04488807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DRP Utility Profile

DRP Utility is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC . The official message board for DRP Utility is medium.com/@DCORP . The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it

Buying and Selling DRP Utility

DRP Utility can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DRP Utility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRP Utility and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.