Dropil Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. Dropil has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dropil has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006071 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003681 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001023 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000459 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,740,568,506 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

