Dougherty & Co Analysts Give Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) a $59.00 Price Target

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) received a $59.00 price target from analysts at Dougherty & Co in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMBA. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $109,510.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $41,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,201 shares of company stock worth $655,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its position in Ambarella by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 203,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 22.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $11,999,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $5,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 28.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

