Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) received a $45.00 price target from analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Shares of UFS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Domtar has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domtar will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Domtar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Domtar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Domtar by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Domtar by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

